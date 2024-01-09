Poppy Playtime is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in Europe on January 15

HQ

We were very excited to hear that MOB Entertamient was preparing to release the console version of Poppy Playtime in late 2023, but unfortunately that release was limited to the US and Canada, but now European PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users can mark a date on the calendar to play the episodic horror adventure.

According to the official announcement on the Discord channel, Poppy Playtime will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in Europe on January 15. Product pages are already live on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop (although at the time of writing it's only appearing on the Sony shop), so we already know that in less than a week we'll be able to play in the Playtime Co. toy factory and take on Huggy Wuggy in Chapter 1.

Are you going to play Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 on console, and which platform do you think it fits best?