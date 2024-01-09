Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in Europe on January 15

After its debut on these platforms in North America, we will finally be able to enjoy the console version in our territory.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We were very excited to hear that MOB Entertamient was preparing to release the console version of Poppy Playtime in late 2023, but unfortunately that release was limited to the US and Canada, but now European PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users can mark a date on the calendar to play the episodic horror adventure.

According to the official announcement on the Discord channel, Poppy Playtime will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in Europe on January 15. Product pages are already live on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop (although at the time of writing it's only appearing on the Sony shop), so we already know that in less than a week we'll be able to play in the Playtime Co. toy factory and take on Huggy Wuggy in Chapter 1.

Are you going to play Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 on console, and which platform do you think it fits best?

Poppy PlaytimePoppy Playtime

Related texts

0
Poppy PlaytimeScore

Poppy Playtime
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

The phenomenon Poppy Playtime is doing well on various streaming platforms, so we've decided to review it before Chapter 2 is released.



Loading next content