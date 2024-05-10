Poppy Playtime is being adapted into a live-action movie

HQ

Poppy Playtime has skyrocketed to success over the past few years, with the small indie horror game growing to over 12 million players since its launch. The game has expanded with new chapters, story beats, monsters to run from, and additional platforms, and soon in the future this expansion will include a feature length live-action film.

Developer MOB Entertainment has closed a deal with Legendary to make a movie based on the game, one which Legendary will develop alongside MOB and production company Angry Film's Don Murphy and Susan Montford, who are attached as producers.

The movie will be an adaptation of the game, which MOB describes as: "Featuring shades of Willy Wonka, Toy Story, and Gremlins, the first person video game sees the player acting as a former employee of a faded toy brand who, thanks to a cryptic letter, is drawn back an abandoned and shuttered facility only to quickly discover it has become home to a host of toys, including Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and CatNap, that have taken on a life of their own. Players have to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and use gadgets to unravel the mystery and get out alive."

There's no word on production date, release window, casting, or anything similar just yet, but no doubt we'll hear more about this in good time.

It should be said that this isn't the first time that a Poppy Playtime film has been announced, as MOB did join up with Studio71 back in 2022 for a similar project that has seemingly since fallen apart. This new MOB x Legendary project looks to be a separate project altogether.