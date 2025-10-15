Poppy Playtime gets official horror experience in Fortnite

HQ

After its arrival and rise to stardom a few years ago, Poppy Playtime has continued to take over the world. Soon, it will mount its invasion of Fortnite, as the popular battle royale will receive an appearance from Huggy Wuggy of all things as a cosmetic option. But to add to this, and considering it is the spookiest time of the year, we can also look forward to a themed Unreal Editor for Fortnite mode that brings the fear factor.

It's called Poppy Playtime: Escape Trials, and it's a "bite-size yet dynamic version of the Poppy Playtime universe." As for what fans will be expected to live through, we're told that the aim will be to explore environments inspired by the early chapters of the series, such as the Factory and Game Station, all while running away from Huggy Wuggy and the Smiling Critters.

To complete this task at hand, players will be able to use the signature Grab Hands and Grab Packs, all to navigate the levels and overcome the different puzzles in order to escape. There will even be a degree of progression as coins will be able to be collected and spent on upgrades for the tools.

Available for 1-4 players, the Escape Trials experience is now available to play by simply utilising this map code: [7441-2135-1198]