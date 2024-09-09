Poppy Playtime confirms a physical edition with its first three chapters on PlayStation 5

HQ

Few horror titles continue to stir passions the way Poppy Playtime does. MOB Entertaiment's first-person horror title is soon to be made into a movie, and now it has announced a physical edition for PS5.

The Poppy Playtime Triple Pack will arrive on 31 October 2024 (this is Halloween!) thanks to Meridiem Games, who have put together a unique edition that includes all three published chapters of the game on a single disc. The edition also includes a reversible cover and a set of stickers featuring the monsters and creatures that lurk in the shadows of the Playtime Co. toy factory.

Ready to spend the spookiest night of the year with Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Longlegs, Cat Nap and all the other Poppy Playtime characters?