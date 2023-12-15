Poppy Playtime Chapter One comes for Christmas on PlayStation consoles

HQ

MOB Games has little Poppy as the apple of its eye. The studio has built on the success of the first episode of Poppy Playtime on PC, which was followed by Chapter 2: Fly in a Web. After the release of the second episode came the multiplayer aspect with Project Playtime, which remains early access on Steam. But as plans changed a few days ago, when they delayed the release of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, the studio has decided it's time for Poppy to meet new friends on console.

According to the announcement on the Discord channel, Poppy Playtime will release its first chapter on PS4 and PS5 on 20 December for US users. In Europe we'll have to wait "a little longer" (they haven't specified how long), but we'll probably be able to play the first few hours of this episodic story early next year.