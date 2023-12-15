Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime Chapter One comes for Christmas on PlayStation consoles

At last, MOB Games' episodic horror game is leaving PC and mobile for the console market.

HQ

MOB Games has little Poppy as the apple of its eye. The studio has built on the success of the first episode of Poppy Playtime on PC, which was followed by Chapter 2: Fly in a Web. After the release of the second episode came the multiplayer aspect with Project Playtime, which remains early access on Steam. But as plans changed a few days ago, when they delayed the release of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, the studio has decided it's time for Poppy to meet new friends on console.

According to the announcement on the Discord channel, Poppy Playtime will release its first chapter on PS4 and PS5 on 20 December for US users. In Europe we'll have to wait "a little longer" (they haven't specified how long), but we'll probably be able to play the first few hours of this episodic story early next year.

Poppy Playtime

