Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven launches on January 30

Next week we continue to descend into the horror of the toy factory and meet new allies and enemies.

HQ

MOB Entertaiment has been heating up on social media for a few days now, leading us to suspect that a new trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 was on the way. In the end, the video was released on Saturday morning, with a whole bunch of new features.

First, the big news: Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven will be released on Steam on 30 January. Alongside Poppy and Kissy Missy, we'll descend into the depths of Playtime Co. and confront a mysterious individual who calls himself The Doctor, all while being pursued by a terrifying new creature: the monster Yarnaby. Luckily, it looks like we'll also gain a curious ally in the plasticine man Doey the Doughman.

At the moment we don't have many more details about what other mysteries await us in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven, but fortunately we'll be able to start unravelling them later next week. You can get your first glimpse below.

HQ

