Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven launches on January 30

HQ

MOB Entertaiment has been heating up on social media for a few days now, leading us to suspect that a new trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 was on the way. In the end, the video was released on Saturday morning, with a whole bunch of new features.

First, the big news: Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven will be released on Steam on 30 January. Alongside Poppy and Kissy Missy, we'll descend into the depths of Playtime Co. and confront a mysterious individual who calls himself The Doctor, all while being pursued by a terrifying new creature: the monster Yarnaby. Luckily, it looks like we'll also gain a curious ally in the plasticine man Doey the Doughman.

At the moment we don't have many more details about what other mysteries await us in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven, but fortunately we'll be able to start unravelling them later next week. You can get your first glimpse below.