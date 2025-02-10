Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven

HQ

It's been a while since the first chapter of Poppy Playtime was released (then as a free download) by studio MOB Entertainment, specifically, more than three years since its release on Steam for all users. In 2024, along with the second chapter Fly in a Web, the game also arrived on the new generation of consoles. With all this in mind and the other recent introductions in the genre, the horror video game experience is becoming more and more special, in a way that movies or a book cannot deliver as the player actively participates in the story. Normally, we laugh or despair when watching a scary film as the main character takes too long to connect a wire or jump over a gap. In this game, you will never laugh at such situations again.

In this survival horror game, we enter the old Playtime Co. toy factory, which has been abandoned due to the events that took place inside it. Experiments to create toys, perverse owners, and a host of mysteries begin to be unravelled in this fourth chapter, offering several answers for fans of the franchise. We can't be 100% sure, but some references to George Orwell's novel 1984 can be noted in this instalment, especially in the symbolism centred on prying eyes and surveillance. In addition, the series always seemed to be blatantly influenced by Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) and to a lesser extent by a video game classic: Portal.

Chapter 4: Safe Haven is a direct sequel to the third. While we'll avoid plot spoilers, we recommend playing the previous three chapters to understand where Playtime Co.'s story is headed. While the narrative follows a linear outline, the game manages to keep the player's attention. Through progressive clues and revelations, the title manages to keep us moving forward despite the fear factor. It is worth noting that some familiar characters are well-developed in this instalment, adding layers of depth that enrich the quality of the story. At the same time, some new characters stand out for their moral duality, which generates more empathy with them. We won't mention names so as not to spoil the player experience.

One point on which there is a consensus within the franchise is the quality of the setting and art design, accompanied by a great improvement in the sound. As the games have progressed, it's clear that MOB Entertainment has a clear vision of what they want to convey, and it's reflected in each new episode. In theory, childishness is synonymous with innocence, but in Poppy Playtime, this is not the case. Although at times the aesthetics of the scenarios can become repetitive, in this episode it manages to perfectly convey that sense of "something horrible has happened here". This creates a constant tension, as we can be attacked at any moment. The more industrial style that has been implemented in this instalment is well achieved and helps to enhance the feeling of megalophobia. In terms of sound, the noise of the enemies - their footsteps, roars and death effects - have been greatly improved, making the evolution of each instalment feel organic and not just additions to the story.

The first big problem with Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 lies in its mechanics and gameplay. One positive within the negative is the auto-save system, which keeps the tension going until the VHS logo appears in the top left corner. However, in terms of innovation, the game doesn't really bring any new mechanics to the table. Only a few puzzles are included that require slightly different interactions than in previous chapters. The electronic hands system is still a distinctive feature, but it is starting to feel a little limited and could use some evolution. Some puzzles are relatively simple and rely more on the constant pursuit of enemies than the complexity of solving them, making them repetitive and tiresome when presented in sequence.

Another negative point is the enemies in this chapter. The game's intention with the combat and evasion puzzles is clear, and while there are interesting (if somewhat predictable) plot twists, the formula repeats itself too often. On many occasions, it is possible to get through confrontations by simply running and hiding, which detracts from the impact of the experience. The final chapter's combat is all about running and dodging, and if the player's PC is not powerful enough, there can be graphical glitches in the textures that hinder the battle. Also, in one of the most important sections of the game, some enemies suffer from technical problems and are often buggy. As was the case in the previous instalments, this chapter needs to download patches to fix these bugs. Even so, the story behind these characters is intriguing and leaves clues that generate curiosity until the truth is uncovered.

The reception of the game has been lukewarm. On Steam, the reviews a few days after release are "Mixed", and there is a lot of criticism for the amount of bugs and the low difficulty in some segments, and several patches will be needed to further improve performance and polish details. It is not a game that innovates within the horror genre, although it uses its resources intelligently to tell a story that, with each instalment, feels more elaborate. With many mysteries still to be solved, it leaves positive expectations for the future.

After analysing the strengths and weaknesses of the fourth chapter of Poppy Playtime, we can say that it is a game to be recommended for fans of the genre, whether or not they are regulars in horror video games. It could even be a good entry point for new players, albeit with caution, as it contains some good scares. Its weaknesses don't overshadow the good work MOB Entertainment is doing to develop a quality story once the viral phenomenon had passed, despite the technical ups and downs.