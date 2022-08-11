Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Cult of the Lamb
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Poppy Playtime

      Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is right behind you

      MOB Games leaves previous antagonists behind and sets a launch window for the third part via a teaser trailer.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The recent Poppy Playtime phenomenon seems unparalleled. Ever since the first game released last year, the indie-style, AA horror experience became a world-wide craze, captivating both adults with its classic scares... and even kids with its twisted but adorable (?) characters. Now, after the incredible success of chapters 1 and 2 and all the related merchandise, MOB Games is ready to announce the arrival of the third part.

      Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 will be available sometime in 2023, in a yet to be defined date, but the first teaser trailer leaves meaty material for fans to devour:

      HQ

      The brief clip, merely a minute long, got more than three million views two days after going live on YouTube. It makes clear where Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs (Experiment 1222 or Marie Payne), previous chapters' antagonist, are now, and it also introduces some of the new terrors Playtime Co. has in store for players. The gas mask is the main clue, but also the P.T.-like radio voice over and the disturbing kid voices make it perhaps the darkest chapter yet.

      What are they doing to the children? Are they turned into toys? What's going on with their moaning and the sirens?

      Related texts

      0
      Poppy PlaytimeScore

      Poppy Playtime
      REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

      The phenomenon Poppy Playtime is doing well on various streaming platforms, so we've decided to review it before Chapter 2 is released.



      Loading next content