      Poppy Playtime

      Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 delayed, but makes up for it with new trailer

      MOB Games is still holding out for a 2024 launch, but they won't be able to make it to March as planned.

      Haste and poor foresight are two of the most deadly enemies that every indie studio faces with every development. It's still very recent, but Fntastic and The Day Before are a clear example of this. And with a franchise as beloved as Poppy Playtime, we're a little relieved to know that MOB Games knows how to warn in time.

      The studio has announced that Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep will be delayed "quite a few weeks" from its initial release window of March 2024. The team is aware of the passion for their game, and want to deliver the best possible experience from day one. "The game is not ready," they made it clear in a statement below. "Chapter 3 is going to be the biggest and highest quality game we've ever developed, and we can't wait to show it to you.

      So, to help everyone get over the bad taste in their mouths, MOB Games has released the first in-game trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, giving us a little taste of what the episode will look like next year. We can see some new locations, as well as Poppy, Huggy Wuggy and the main villain, Catnap.

      Poppy Playtime

      REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

      The phenomenon Poppy Playtime is doing well on various streaming platforms, so we've decided to review it before Chapter 2 is released.



