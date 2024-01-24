Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 Deep Sleep announces surprise release, less than a week away

HQ

We've had to wait a long time for the continuation of Poppy Playtime's horror adventure. Since the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in the Web, fans of the series have had to bite their nails waiting, as the studio launched its free-to-play multiplayer project Project Playtime and updated and released the first chapter on consoles.

Last December MOB Entertainment announced that the game wasn't ready yet, and that they wouldn't be able to get to a release before March 2024. However, they have just released the final trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 Deep Sleep, announcing that the game will be released on 30 January. Yes, you read that right: next week.

This third instalment will introduce new areas in the Playtime Co. toy factory and a new monstrous villain, Catnap. A sort of evil cat that can control your dreams. Hopefully his nightmarish powers will translate into new systems for interacting in the game.

Ready to face horror again with Poppy?