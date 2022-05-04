Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is out this week, Huggy Wuggy strikes back!

HQ

When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 be released? We've finally got an answer: Thursday. MOB Games, developers of Poppy Playtime, announced in 2021 that the second chapter of their new horror game would be out during the first half of 2022, but their silence suggested that they weren't going to make it. This isn't finally the case, you can play Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 this week.

Poppy's Chapter 2 will be out on May 5. The team announced it with an image reminding us, thanks to Mommy Long Legs, that horror can come in a pink spider shape and that there is an extremely important train station in this abandoned factory. They have also provided the download links for Steam. You can find them here:

Also, the latest footage shows more game mechanics, more locations to explore, more puzzles to solve and, obviously, more scary moments. Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs will be with us in this second chapter of Poppy Playtime that you can play by paying €3.99.