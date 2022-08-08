Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 coming to mobile devices this week

HQ

MOB Games has announced via its official Twitter account that the second chapter of its terrifying first-person adventure Poppy Playtime is coming to Android and iOS devices this week.

This will make the two chapters released to date available on all platforms and fans can now enjoy the sinister toy factory with Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs on the go, while tension builds for the announcement of the long-awaited Chapter 3, which some point to late October as a likely date (perhaps to frame it with Halloween).

On pricing, Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is currently priced at €2.59 on the Google Play Store and €2.99 through Apple's App Store, although it is not yet known if Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web will keep the same price, although hopefully it will.

Will you be playing Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 from your mobile devices?