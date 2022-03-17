Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is out now on mobile

HQ

If you like being absolutely terrified, you've no doubt been keeping an eye on MOB Games' horror title Poppy Playtime. The first chapter of the unsettling and nightmarish game officially debuted on PC back in October 2021, where it was met with quite the warm welcome from streamers and content creators alike.

Now, that very first chapter is heading to a new platform: mobile devices. As of right now, Poppy Playtime is available to download and dive into on iOS and Android devices, meaning you can take this frightening experience on-the-go, with the game played using touch controls. You can take a look at the launch trailer for the mobile version of Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 below, and find the download links for the App Store and Google Play Store versions here.

In other Poppy Playtime news, MOB Games also recently unveiled and shared a look at the upcoming second chapter of the horror title, as part of a recent game trailer. According to what the trailer shows, Chapter 2 is set to debut in "early 2022" (we currently lack a specific date). As for what will be included, we're expecting to have to face the loveable yet absolutely terrifying stuffed animal Huggy Wuggy again, so you best be mentally prepared for that endeavour.

You can check out the trailer for the second chapter below as well.