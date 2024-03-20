English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Popeye is getting a live-action movie

Whoever they cast as the brawling sailor best get in some forearm workouts.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Popeye is one of the most iconic animated characters of all time. Recently celebrating his 95th anniversary, the spinach-munching sailor is looking ahead to a new live-action movie.

Variety reports that Chernin Entertainment and King Features are working to develop the movie with screenwriter Michael Caleo. It'll be the first live-action version of Popeye since the 1980 film starring Robin Williams.

News is otherwise light on the movie, as it seems to be in the very early stages of development. Considering the 100th anniversary of the character is set for 2029, perhaps that's when we'll see the movie release.

Popeye is getting a live-action movie


Loading next content