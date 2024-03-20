Popeye is getting a live-action movie

HQ

Popeye is one of the most iconic animated characters of all time. Recently celebrating his 95th anniversary, the spinach-munching sailor is looking ahead to a new live-action movie.

Variety reports that Chernin Entertainment and King Features are working to develop the movie with screenwriter Michael Caleo. It'll be the first live-action version of Popeye since the 1980 film starring Robin Williams.

News is otherwise light on the movie, as it seems to be in the very early stages of development. Considering the 100th anniversary of the character is set for 2029, perhaps that's when we'll see the movie release.