Pope Leo XIV will visit Peru in November 2026, including his former home of Chiclayo

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Vatican City has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV, who recently made a visit to Spain, will make a long visit to Peru in November 2026, expected to last 10 days, and will visit the capital Lima, Piura, Pucallpa, in the Amazon rainforest, Cusco, and Chiclayo, the diocese where he lived and was bishop of. In fact, Robert Prevost was born in Chicago but has Peruvian nationality.

Leo XIV met with interim president of Peru, José María Balcázar, at the Vatican, while waiting for the final results of the second round of the presidential elections on June 7, which has been a neck-to-neck race between leftist Roberto Sánchez and conservative Keiko Fujimori. According to Balcázar, Leo XIV wished for the election process to be as orderly as possible and for the loser to recognize the winner.

According to EFE, Leo XIV's visit to Peru will use helicopters because he wants to "cover as many small towns in the north and in the jungle as possible". Upcoming visits by Pope Leo XIV include France (Paris, Lourdes and Metz) on September 25-28, 2026, and will also visit South Korea as part of World Youth Day 2027.