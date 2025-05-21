Pope Leo XIV urges Israel to open humanitarian access to Gaza

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV has called on Israel to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, warning of the worsening plight of civilians trapped by the conflict.
Addressing the situation during his first general audience, the pontiff expressed concern over the suffering of the most vulnerable groups. His appeal follows Israel's recent announcement of easing a blockade, though aid reportedly remains undelivered.