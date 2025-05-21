English
Pope Leo XIV urges Israel to open humanitarian access to Gaza

The Vatican's new leader joins international pressure for aid delivery amid ongoing conflict.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV has called on Israel to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, warning of the worsening plight of civilians trapped by the conflict.

Addressing the situation during his first general audience, the pontiff expressed concern over the suffering of the most vulnerable groups. His appeal follows Israel's recent announcement of easing a blockade, though aid reportedly remains undelivered.

Rome, Italy 08-05-2025: The new pontiff appears on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Pope Leo XIV, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, successor to Pope Francis // Shutterstock

