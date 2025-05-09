Pope Leo XIV to celebrate first Mass as pontiff on Friday

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, will celebrate his first Mass as pontiff today in the Sistine Chapel, a day after his historic election as the first US leader of the Catholic Church.

His unexpected rise follows years of missionary work in Peru and a close alignment with the late Pope Francis's vision for unity and reform.