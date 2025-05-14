Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican mediation in global conflicts

Dansk
The latest news on Vatican City. On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV has reaffirmed his intention to act as a global peacemaker, offering the Vatican's support in mediating international conflicts, saying war was never inevitable.
Addressing Eastern Catholic leaders from regions facing war and persecution, he emphasised the urgency of dialogue over division. In his first days as pope, Leo has consistently called for peace, notably reaching out to Ukraine, Gaza and South Asia.