Pope Leo XIV looks to renew ties with Jewish communities

The new pontiff signals intent to strengthen interfaith dialogue amid strained Vatican-Israel relations.

The latest news on Vatican City. On Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his commitment to deepening dialogue with Jewish communities worldwide, citing the legacy of Nostra Aetate as a foundation.

The message comes at a sensitive time, as tensions between the Vatican and Israel remain high following the Gaza conflict. Jewish leaders are expected to attend the pope's inaugural Mass, though Israeli government presence is still uncertain.

Rome, Italy 08-05-2025: The new pontiff appears on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Pope Leo XIV, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, successor to Pope Francis // Shutterstock

