Pope Leo XIV looks to renew ties with Jewish communities

The latest news on Vatican City. On Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his commitment to deepening dialogue with Jewish communities worldwide, citing the legacy of Nostra Aetate as a foundation.
The message comes at a sensitive time, as tensions between the Vatican and Israel remain high following the Gaza conflict. Jewish leaders are expected to attend the pope's inaugural Mass, though Israeli government presence is still uncertain.