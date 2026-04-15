Pope Leo warns of "majoritarian tyranny" in democracies after clash with Trump

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Pope Leo XIV has warned that democracies risk sliding into "majoritarian tyranny" if they lose their moral foundations, in remarks that come shortly after a public clash with Donald Trump.

In a letter released by the Vatican, the pope said "lacking this foundation, (democracy) risks becoming either ⁠a majoritarian tyranny or a mask for the dominance of ​economic and technological elites."

Although he did not directly mention the United States or Trump, the timing of the statement follows days of escalating tensions.

As Pope Leo states:

Lacking this foundation, (democracy) risks becoming either ⁠a majoritarian tyranny or a mask for the dominance of ​economic and technological elites.

This implies that the legitimacy of authority depends not on the accumulation of economic ​or technological strength, but on the wisdom and ​virtue ⁠with which it is exercised.

Temperance ... proves ⁠essential ​for the legitimate use of authority, for ​true temperance restrains inordinate self-exaltation and acts as a guardrail against the abuse ​of power.