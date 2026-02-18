Pope Leo warns of a "world in flames" at Ash Wednesday Mass: "It is so easy to feel powerless"

HQ

Pope Leo XIV opened the Lenten season by lamenting a "world in flames" during an Ash Wednesday Mass at Rome's Santa Sabina Basilica. Sprinkling ashes on participants' heads, he said they symbolized "the weight of a world that is ablaze" and "the ashes of international law, justice, and entire ecosystems."

The first US pope urged the faithful to confront global crises, noting it is "so easy to feel powerless" amid widespread conflict and environmental devastation. His remarks, while not naming specific wars, reflected his ongoing emphasis on peace and the protection of the planet in his first year as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

"As we begin our journey through #Lent, let us ask the Lord to grant us the gift of true conversion of heart, so that we may better respond to His love for us and share that love with those around us," Pope Leo later wrote on the social media platform X.