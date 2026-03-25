Pope Leo warns Iran war is "getting worse and worse"

HQ

Pope Leo XIV has warned that the conflict involving Iran is spiraling, saying violence and hostility are intensifying as the war enters a more dangerous phase.

Speaking near Castel Gandolfo, the pope said "hatred is increasing" and urged world leaders to pursue dialogue instead of further military action. He renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that peace must come "not with weapons" but through negotiation.

His remarks come as the United States considers sending additional troops to the region, signaling a potential escalation despite talk of diplomacy.

Leo also highlighted the humanitarian toll, pointing to over a million displaced people and mounting casualties. In recent days, he has intensified his appeals, previously describing the war as a "scandal to the whole human family."