Pope Leo vows to keep speaking out against war after Trump attack

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Pope Leo XIV has said he will continue to speak out against war despite recent criticism from Donald Trump, emphasizing his commitment to peace and dialogue over political confrontation.

Speaking aboard his flight to Africa, the pope made clear he would not engage directly in a dispute with the US president, but stressed that the message of the Gospel should not be "abused" for political purposes.

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war," he said, highlighting the need for diplomacy, multilateral cooperation and "just solutions" to global conflicts. He added that too many innocent people are suffering and that global leaders must seek alternatives to violence.

The comments come after Trump described the pontiff as "weak" and "terrible for foreign policy," following the pope's criticism of the ongoing Iran conflict and US policies.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has increasingly positioned himself as a moral voice against war, recently condemning what he called the "madness of war" and urging leaders to pursue peaceful resolutions.