Pope Leo urges restraint as Israel-Iran tensions escalate

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Pope Leo has called on both Israel and Iran to act with reason and responsibility following a series of retaliatory airstrikes. "In such a delicate moment, I strongly wish to renew an appeal to responsibility and to reason."

You might be interested:



"The commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue to build a lasting peace, founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good," he said.

"No one should ever threaten the existence of another," added Pope Leo. "It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all."