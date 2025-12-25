Pope Leo urges courage to end Ukraine war in Christmas Eve Mass (his first as pontiff)

HQ

Pope Leo called on Ukraine and Russia to find the "courage" to engage in direct talks to end the war during his first Christmas address as pontiff, delivered to crowds in St. Peter's Square.

In his traditional Urbi et Orbi message, the Pope appealed for an end to conflicts worldwide, urging the international community to support dialogue. "May the clamour of weapons cease, and may the parties involved find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue," he said.

Pope Leo also highlighted global humanitarian crises, including the ongoing winter hardships in Gaza. He compared the nativity story to current suffering, noting that Palestinians are living in tents exposed to rain, wind, and cold after two years of Israeli bombardment.

The Pope additionally referenced recent conflicts in Southeast Asia, calling on Thailand and Cambodia to restore peace and reconciliation following deadly border clashes. "Fragile is the flesh of defenseless populations, tried by so many wars," Pope Leo said, urging all nations to work toward compassion and lasting peace.