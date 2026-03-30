Pope Leo rebukes leaders with "hands full of blood"

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Pope Leo delivered an unusually pointed message on Sunday, saying God ignores the prayers of leaders who wage war and have "hands full of blood." His comments came as thousands of US troops arrived in the Middle East, days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prayed for "overwhelming violence" against enemies of the United States.

During Palm Sunday mass at St Peter's Square, the pope described the Iran-Israel-US conflict as "atrocious," emphasizing that Jesus rejects war and cannot be used to justify violence. He quoted scripture: "'Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.'"

Pope Leo // Shutterstock

Hegseth's sermon at a Pentagon worship service, calling for decisive action against adversaries, drew particular attention due to his Christian nationalist affiliation. Meanwhile, Pope Leo repeated calls for a ceasefire and a ban on airstrikes in Lebanon, Israel, and Gulf states, warning that Christians in the region may be unable to celebrate Easter safely.

The remarks coincided with tensions in Jerusalem, where Israeli police temporarily blocked Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israeli authorities later allowed full access, while leaders from the US, France, and Italy criticized the initial restriction.