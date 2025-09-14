Pope Leo questions Musk-style executive pay

HQ

Just a few days ago, Tesla unveiled an unprecedented $1 trillion pay plan for Musk. Now, Pope Leo has voiced concern over corporate pay practices, singling out the kind of massive compensation plans recently linked to Elon Musk as a sign of distorted values in today's economy. In his first interview since becoming pope, he noted how executive salaries have expanded far beyond what workers earn, warning that such extremes place society on unstable ground. Beyond economics, he expressed doubts about the United Nations' ability to foster dialogue, while also acknowledging the challenges of stepping into a global leadership role. More reserved in tone than his predecessor, he said he continues to learn while navigating both spiritual and diplomatic responsibilities. Of course, if you want to watch the full interview, you can do so through the following link. Go!