Pope Leo pushes for peace on second day in Lebanon

HQ

Pope Leo continued to push a message of peace on Monday as he met leaders from Lebanon's main religious communities, urging them to remain engaged in the country despite years of conflict, political paralysis and deep economic crisis that have driven many to leave.

On the second day of his visit, the pope travelled to the tomb of St. Charbel before hosting an interfaith gathering with Christian, Sunni, Shi'ite and Druze leaders, as well as migrant workers. Crowds braved the rain in Annaya to welcome him, hoping his presence might lift morale in a country battered by overlapping crises.

A country battered by overlapping crises

Lebanon has been shaken by spillover from the Gaza conflict, renewed clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, and a prolonged financial collapse that has pushed millions into poverty. The country also hosts about one million Syrian and Palestinian refugees, stretching already fragile public services.

Later on Monday, Pope Leo is due to visit the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion, lead an outdoor Mass on the waterfront and meet young people, where he is expected to call for unity and perseverance. He will also tour a psychiatric hospital, one of the few mental health facilities still operating in Lebanon. His trip ends on Tuesday, following the first leg of his overseas visit in Turkey.