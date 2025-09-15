Pope Leo marks 70th birthday with thousands at St. Peter's Square

HQ

Yesterday, the Vatican turned into a stage of celebration as Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, marked his 70th birthday surrounded by a sea of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. Now, some images have being shared from the celebration that took place these last few days, which include, among other things, a concert with Bocelli and Pharrell Williams, followed up by a drone show. Of course, if you are interested in seeing these images, you can do so below or through the following link. Go!