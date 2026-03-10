Gamereactor

Pope Leo fires San Diego bishop arrested on suspicion of stealing $250,000

The bishop was arrested on suspicion of stealing the money from his congregation.

Pope Leo has accepted the resignation of Emanuel Hana Shaleta after the bishop was arrested on suspicion of stealing $250,000 from his congregation, the Holy See announced on Tuesday.

Hana Shaleta, who has led the Chaldean Catholic community in San Diego since 2017, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts including embezzlement and money laundering during a court hearing on Monday, according to local media reports.

Prosecutors say the alleged crimes occurred in 2024 and were uncovered after a church employee reported missing funds. Authorities arrested the bishop on March 5 at San Diego International Airport while he was attempting to leave the United States.

