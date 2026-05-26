Pope Leo calls for regulation of AI in document quoting Gandalf

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Pope Leo has once again become a major voice calling for the regulation and better control of all things artificial intelligence. In a new document, as reported on by Sky News, the pontiff called for better regulations of the technology in an effort of slowing the spread of misinformation and attempting to save the world from risks of conflicts.

The full document featured the Latin name of Magnifca Humanitas (meaning Magnificent Humanity) and in the large text, Pope Leo went on to state that we cannot trust AI to make lethal decisions and that there needs to be better regulation in a time where AI-development is completely out of control.

To emphasise this point further and to exclaim on his point of humanity needing to better care for the world it inhabits, Pope Leo included a quote from Gandalf the White from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, with author J.R.R. Tolkien's words expressing the following.

"It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till."

He goes on to add that we need to construct a "civilisation of love" and that this "will not arise from a single or spectacular gesture, but from the sum total of small and steadfast acts of fidelity that serve as a bulwark against dehumanization".

Ultimately, Pope Leo has called for AI's regulation to be taken out of the hands of private hands and for policy to be set to rein in the technology's development, all while "robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility" should be put in place to protect humanity in the future.