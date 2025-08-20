Pope Leo calls for global day of fasting and prayer for peace

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Pope Leo has urged believers around the world to dedicate a day to fasting and prayer this Friday, focusing on regions affected by war, including the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

"As our Earth continues to be wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in many other regions... I invite all the faithful to live the day of August 22 in fasting and prayer," the pontiff said during his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Vatican, he emphasized the need to seek peace, justice, and comfort for those suffering in conflict. The pope highlighted prayer as a way for people to connect with a higher purpose while reflecting on the struggles of those impacted by violence.

This call follows his ongoing appeals to halt hostilities, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and underscores his commitment to global reconciliation. Faith communities are encouraged to embrace the day with spiritual intention and solidarity for those in distress.