Pope Francis was a football-loving Pontiff, and described sport as a "universal language"

Pope Francis, who passed away this morning aged 88, was also a big sports fan, and particularly about football, which shouldn't be surprising coming from Argentina. The leader of the Chatolic church was frequently seen alongside footballers and coaches on official visits to Vatican, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Buffon, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Muller, Ronaldinho...

In the wave of mourn towards the Pope, his words about sports being "an universal language" have resurfaced. He said it in a mass on April 6, 2016, during the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

"Sport is a universal language that brings peoples closer and can contribute to facilitating encounter and overcoming conflicts. I therefore encourage sport to be experienced as a school of virtue in the complete growth of individuals and communities", he said.

Pope Francis was asked about Messi and Maradona, but chose another one

Beyond promoting the value of sport, Jorge Bergoglio of course had his preferences before becoming Pope, and didn't hide them while being Pontiff. He was a member of the San Lorenzo de Almagro, winner of the Libertadores in 2014 and 2013 Inicial league. Back in 2013, when the Pope was elected, San Lorenzo posted a photo of the then cardinal with a flag of the football team.

And in an interview with Página 12 in 2023, Pope Francis was asked about who was better, Messi or Maradona... and he chose neither: "Maradona failed as a man", he said, and described Messi as "very correct", but the greatest man for him was Pelé.