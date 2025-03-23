English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after life-threatening pneumonia

After five weeks in the hospital, the 88-year-old pontiff continues his recovery at home, with two months of prescribed rest ahead.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. Pope Francis made a much-anticipated return to the Vatican on Sunday, following a harrowing five-week hospital stay due to life-threatening double pneumonia.

His health scare had prompted global concern, but the 88-year-old pontiff now begins a period of rest and recovery. After leaving Rome's Gemelli Hospital, Francis made a brief visit to his beloved St. Mary Major basilica before continuing his journey to the Vatican.

Though still requiring supplemental oxygen, his public appearance from a hospital window reassured the faithful, as they cheered his resilience. Doctors have advised two months of rest, although it is hoped that he will gradually regain full strength.

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after life-threatening pneumonia
Pope Francis // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsVatican City


Loading next content