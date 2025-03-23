Pope Francis returns to Vatican after life-threatening pneumonia

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Pope Francis made a much-anticipated return to the Vatican on Sunday, following a harrowing five-week hospital stay due to life-threatening double pneumonia.

His health scare had prompted global concern, but the 88-year-old pontiff now begins a period of rest and recovery. After leaving Rome's Gemelli Hospital, Francis made a brief visit to his beloved St. Mary Major basilica before continuing his journey to the Vatican.

Though still requiring supplemental oxygen, his public appearance from a hospital window reassured the faithful, as they cheered his resilience. Doctors have advised two months of rest, although it is hoped that he will gradually regain full strength.