Pope Francis passes away at 88: What happens now?

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . The death of Pope Francis has set into motion a deeply rooted ceremony that few institutions in the modern world can rival in complexity or symbolism. For those wondering what happens now, here's what you need to know.

You might be interested:



Across the Vatican's marbled halls and solemn basilicas, a period known as sede vacante begins, an interlude marked by reverence, rituals, and rigid protocol as nearly 1.4 billion Catholics await their next spiritual leader.

The camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, now takes temporary control of the Church's administrative functions. His duties, both sacred and procedural, begin with the confirmation of the pope's death and the symbolic destruction of the Fisherman's Ring and papal seal.

The pope's simple Vatican residence is sealed, and the Church begins nine days of mourning. Funeral arrangements, guided by Pope Francis' own request for modesty, will reflect the same humility that characterised his papacy.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell // Shutterstock

The conclave will follow. Only cardinals under 80 years of age may vote, and once gathered in Rome, they are locked away from the outside world, echoing a medieval tradition designed to minimise influence and speed decision-making.

Their votes, cast beneath Michelangelo's iconic frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, must yield a two-thirds majority to secure the future of the Church. White smoke rising from the chapel chimney will signal success, a moment that will reverberate across the world.

As speculation grows over who might wear the white cassock next, the faithful and the curious alike turn their eyes to St. Peter's Square, where history is about to unfold once more. For now, it remains to be seen who the next pope will be.