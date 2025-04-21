Pope Francis passes away at 88: International leaders react

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . From Buenos Aires to the Vatican, Pope Francis inspired millions. Loved by many as the People's Pope, he sought to make the Church more inclusive, reaching out to the marginalised and urging compassion over judgment.

His passing, following complications from pneumonia, has triggered a wave of tributes that cross borders and beliefs. From political figures to religious leaders calling for moments of prayer, you can read some of the reactions from international leaders below.

Through these reactions, many have emphasised how his papacy championed the forgotten, those living in poverty, affected by war, or excluded by society. Whether through personal encounters or symbolic gestures, he left an imprint that transcended doctrine.