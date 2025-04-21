Pope Francis passes away at 88: Conclave back in spotlight as world awaits next pope

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . As Vatican City braces for the gathering of cardinals, the 2024 film Conclave is back in the spotlight, not just for its star-studded cast and Oscar recognition, but for how eerily close it hits to real-life Church traditions.

The death of Pope Francis has not only triggered the start of the conclave process but also reminded audiences of the shadowy corridors, whispered alliances, and political maneuvering dramatized in Robert Harris' adaptation, with Ralph Fiennes as protagonist.

While the movie takes dramatic liberties, like the presence of a nun among the cardinals or dramatized alliances, the film gets surprisingly close to the solemn choreography of papal succession, capturing much of the ritualistic precision that defines it. Have you watched it?