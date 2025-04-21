Pope Francis passes away at 88: Cause of death revealed

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Just a few minutes ago, Vatican City revealed Pope Francis' cause of death. While initial speculation linked his death to the double pneumonia he battled earlier this year, the Vatican has now clarified the cause.

According to earlier reports, the pontiff had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage at his residence in Casa Santa Marta. Despite the initial silence from the Holy See, it is now clear his death was not connected to the respiratory issues he faced in recent months.

In an official statement released Monday evening, the Vatican's press office confirmed that Pope Francis died of a stroke followed by heart failure early Monday morning. "A stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse," reported Vatican News.

In what now reads like a poignant farewell, Francis spent Easter Sunday among a sea of believers, waving from his vehicle without oxygen assistance and sharing his final blessing. His body will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica, with burial planned at Santa Maria Maggiore.