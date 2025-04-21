Pope Francis passes away at 88

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, marking the end of a papacy defined by deep reformist intentions and a steadfast commitment to the marginalized, Cardinal Farrell announced on Monday.

Rising from the streets of Buenos Aires to the pinnacle of the Catholic Church in 2013, Pope Francis became a symbol of humility and spiritual renewal. His later years were increasingly marred by health setbacks, that forced him into extended periods of recovery.

Still, he kept a gentle presence in the public eye, most recently appearing from a hospital balcony with a hopeful smile. Loved by many as the People's Pope, he sought to make the Church more inclusive, reaching out to the marginalized and urging compassion over judgment.