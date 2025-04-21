English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Pope Francis passes away at 88

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, marking the end of a papacy defined by deep reformist intentions and a steadfast commitment to the marginalized, Cardinal Farrell announced on Monday.

Rising from the streets of Buenos Aires to the pinnacle of the Catholic Church in 2013, Pope Francis became a symbol of humility and spiritual renewal. His later years were increasingly marred by health setbacks, that forced him into extended periods of recovery.

Still, he kept a gentle presence in the public eye, most recently appearing from a hospital balcony with a hopeful smile. Loved by many as the People's Pope, he sought to make the Church more inclusive, reaching out to the marginalized and urging compassion over judgment.

Pope Francis passes away at 88
Rest in peace, Pope Francis // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsVatican City


Loading next content