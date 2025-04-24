Pope Francis passed away peacefully and swiftly, his doctor says

Dansk
The latest news on Vatican City. Despite recent signs of recovery, Pope Francis passed away early Monday morning following a sudden and severe stroke. However, thanks to his doctor, we now know that he died quickly and without suffering.
The pontiff, 88, had been in stable condition after battling pneumonia, but the unexpected nature of the event left no room for intervention. Now, doctors have affirmed that he did not suffer, and that his final hours were calm, surrounded by familiar faces and faith.