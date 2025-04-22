Pope Francis passed away after meeting JD Vance, internet tells him to meet Putin next

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . Just hours after Vice President JD Vance met privately with Pope Francis in Rome, news of the pontiff's death took over headlines and timelines alike. You can read more about Pope Francis passing away at 88 here.

While Vance had traveled to Italy to spend Easter with his family and meet with local leaders, his brief exchange with the Pope, marked by warm wishes and polite diplomacy, quickly spiraled into a surreal online spectacle with dark humour following Francis' passing.

Given the Pope's past criticism of US immigration policies championed by JD Vance, some users saw the encounter as symbolic, even ominous. Social media, never one to hold back, responded with a flood of sarcastic requests for Vance to schedule meetings with Putin.