Pope Francis celebrates 12th anniversary in the hospital

On Thursday, Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff, commemorates 12 years since his election as the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, but this year's celebration is markedly different.

Hospitalized since February 14 due to double pneumonia, he remains in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he continues his recovery. The Vatican reports that Francis is improving and out of immediate danger, although it remains unclear when he will be discharged.

His prolonged absence has shifted the tone of the occasion, with many reflecting on his transformative papacy and praying for his speedy recovery. Since his election in 2013, Francis has reshaped the Vatican, fostering a more inclusive and modern Church.

His actions have often sparked controversy, especially regarding issues like same-sex marriage, divorce, and climate change, but he remains a pivotal figure for many Catholics, seen as a leader striving to modernize the Church while maintaining its spiritual core.

As his health remains a concern, speculation about his future pace of work lingers, with some even considering whether he may follow the path of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, and step down. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

