Pope Francis' body to be moved to St. Peter's on Wednesday, Vatican says

The latest news on Vatican City . As the Vatican begins the solemn process of bidding farewell to Pope Francis, we now know that his body is set to be moved to St. Peter's Basilica this Wednesday, inviting waves of pilgrims and dignitaries to pay their respects.

The passing of the 88-year-old pontiff has stirred a rare global unity in grief, with many countries declaring official days of mourning and political leaders across different ideologies quietly honoring Pope Francis' spiritual, social, and humanitarian legacy.

Within the marble halls of the Vatican, preparations are already underway for the conclave, a ritual that will determine the next leader of the Catholic Church. While the world watches and remembers the first Latin American pope, Rome braces for a historic week.