Pop star cancels global tour two weeks after first announcing it

Ava Max is pulling the plug on her autumn tour because it's not up to her standards.

In a rather surprising turn of events, pop star Ava Max has decided to cancel a global tour that was only announced two weeks ago. The tour was supposed to start in September in Los Angeles, before then continuing across the U.S. and eventually crossing the pond to conquer Europe and the UK afterwards. In total, there were tens of tour dates planned, with many featuring sold out shows, and now this won't be happening.

The pop star took to Instagram to announce the cancellation and to explain the reasoning. Max states: "Pushing back my tour is [the] most difficult decision I've had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I'm happy with, and it's just not there yet."

The delayed dates have not yet been confirmed, but this was supposed to originally follow the launch of her new album on August 22.

