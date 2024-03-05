Poor Things is coming to Disney+ this week

If you never got a chance to head to cinemas to see Yorgos Lanthimos' latest directorial effort starring Emma Stone in the lead role, alongside Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe, then we have some good news for you.

Because Disney has affirmed that Poor Things is coming to Disney+ as soon as this week. That's right, on Thursday, March 7, you can log into the streamer to check out the new film and to see why it has been nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Poor Things right here.