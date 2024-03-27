Poor Things director and some of its leading stars team back up for Kinds of Kindness

If you've watched Poor Things at cinemas or on Disney+ recently and have just got over the bizarre and multi-Oscar-winning film, we have some good news for you. The next film from director Yorgos Lanthimos is right around the corner, as Kinds of Kindness is set to make its debut in theatres this June, and we already have a teaser trailer giving us a taste of what it will offer.

The movie won't just see Lanthimos directing once again but it will see Poor Things and now two-time Best Actress winner Emma Stone leading the cast alongside Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, plus a few fresher faces, including Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie.

The plot synopsis for this upcoming film (like many of Lanthimos' movies) is a bit difficult to grasp and the trailer doesn't really help much either. You can find both below.

Kinds of Kindness debuts in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

Synopsis: "KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."