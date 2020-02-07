Pony Island dev reveals new horror card game Inscryption

Daniel Mullins, the creator of the enigmatic Pony Island, has just announced his next game, and it sounds just as intriguing as his previous work. According to the announcement, Inscryption is an "inky black card-based odyssey", although what that means exactly is still shrouded in mystery. Given the twist in Pony Island, however, we're kinda glad about that. That said, the new game has its own website and it reveals a few additional details:

"Inscryption is a narrative-focused, card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."

There's no trailer just yet, but Mullins did share nine screenshots and they do a good job of setting the scene, even if we're still a little unclear about how it will all come together when it eventually releases in 2021.