Pompeii: The Legacy - Early Access

Pompeii is a name we encounter in history books. It's the city that was covered in ash due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The story of this ill-fated place does not end there. In Pompeii: The Legacy, a lone developer has asked you the question: do you have what it takes to build a thriving city on top of the ruins of the previous one? The year is 99 AD, and we are tasked by the reigning Roman emperor with rebuilding the city. This task is the focus of the story-driven campaign. It features several well-known and lesser-known historical characters. It is a story of jealousy and the will to try again.

I must say right away that for a game in this genre in "Early Access", it's comprehensive in terms of content. You have access to a campaign that will take you many hours to complete, and you also have a sandbox mode where the story is not present, and a mode where you have endless resources to build whatever you want, whenever you want. In the campaign, you get both voice acting and a more hands-on experience where you learn how to do things. I appreciated all the historical descriptions, names, events, and so on. Frankly, it's one of the best modern city builders about the Roman Empire that I've tested in recent years, and although Caesar III is hard to beat, this is still a worthy challenger.

Buildings can be upgraded using resources. They become better each time you pay for an upgrade.

It's a classic setup with some interesting gameplay elements. As usual, you start by building houses, roads, and buildings that can extract natural resources. It's intuitive and easy to play. I might have liked to see some colour coding in the user interface to help me find things a little faster. Currently, everything is the same colour, and it can sometimes take unnecessary time to find the right category of buildings. Unlike competitors such as Anno, it also takes time to build anything. You don't just place a finished building; someone has to build it. In this respect, the game is more like a real-time strategy game or Tropico, however, if you can't wait for buildings to be constructed, you can fast-forward time.

What makes Pompeii: The Legacy stand out a bit is the macro perspective. You research technologies and also have a global view where you can trade with other nearby cities and become part of a larger economy. This economy is dynamic and changes depending on what is sold and purchased. Your city can also experience various types of events, and these can include sabotage, disease, and natural disasters. The experience is never as brutally challenging as in Frostpunk, for example, but sometimes you have to think a little. City builders need elements like these to create variety, and this title succeeds in that regard. You can only build so many buildings, upgrade others, and decorate the city before you want more challenges, and this balance is good and works well. Even though you can't build cities as big as in Cities: Skylines II, I'm still impressed by what this single developer has managed to achieve. It looks, plays, and sounds great, and I haven't even mentioned how massive the technology trees are and how good the other tools at your disposal are.

There are occasional interludes in the campaign.

Unfortunately, Siscia Games has not yet implemented real-time combat. The idea is that it will be another aspect to manage alongside construction, research, and economics. Series such as Anno are often limited in this regard, and Stronghold is built entirely around sieges and often lacks other elements, however, it can be compared to the combat system in Farthest Frontier and the somewhat more grandiose Manor Lords. From what I've seen, the combat system will resemble what we see in Farthest Frontier more than the Total War-like Manor Lords, and unfortunately, this feature will appear later in Early Access, which means I can't judge its merits or shortcomings yet.

Although I think the simulator is somewhat simple in its execution, not all titles in the genre need to be difficult puzzles to figure out. Sometimes it's enough to have an experience that lets you see a city grow and makes you feel like a mayor, and this is perhaps the biggest drawback of the title if you like complex simulations, as it stays at a slightly simpler level. Still, I think it's worth trying if you're unsure whether it's for you. Few city builders succeed as well in recreating the feeling of ruling over a city in the Roman Empire. Pax Augusta, Roman Triumph, and Citadelum are similar modern attempts, but they differ in many ways. This title is more similar to Grand Ages: Rome and the Caesar series. This is clearly evident in the war aspect and the grid you build on, as you can only rotate buildings in four directions. This limits construction to a certain extent. Despite this, Pompeii: The Legacy is a good game.

The trade map and research tree are hidden in the menus.

On the technical side, this runs smoothly, looks good, and sounds relatively decent for an indie game. You won't hear voice acting like we often hear in big games, but it does the job and isn't overly dramatic for the sake of it. The cities sound full of life and people are moving around in your city. One thing I criticised Cities: Skylines II for was how empty the buildings were. An arena had no athletes and a school lacked people doing things related to that building, and this is a flaw I often see in city builders. In this title, Siscia Games has tried to ensure that gladiators fight in the Colosseum and that there is some activity in, on, and around buildings. This is, of course, somewhat limited due to the size of the project and the developer's limited staff and budget. Nevertheless, it's something I would like to see more of in city builders, to create more life in the simulations.

Overall, this is a competent indie title in Early Access. It offers nice city building with lots of technologies to explore, buildings to place, and a more global trading system. It feels good to build a city from nothing and see it grow into a metropolis. Even though the combat system is not in place and the campaign is not completely finished, this offers many hours of building and gaming fun. It's more rooted in history than some contemporary city builders that feature mythological creatures and gods, and it also runs smoothly and has no major noticeable bugs. Whether it will be able to challenge Anno 117: Pax Romana is difficult to say at this stage, since both titles have completely different conditions and budgets. Pompeii: The Legacy is impressive considering that it was mostly developed by one person, and if you are curious about the concept, it may be worth keeping an eye on or trying out.