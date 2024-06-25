Pom Klementieff might join James Gunn's new DC universe

HQ

James Gunn, head of the new DC movie universe, has made no secret of the fact that he has his favourite actors that he likes to work with. That includes, in particular, the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, whom he has often praised in interviews and said he would love to work with again.

At this past weekend's Superhero Comic Con in San Antonio, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff (who played Mantis) was among those in attendance, and during a panel she was asked if there is any DC character she would like to play. She immediately said it's not something she wants to answer, but admitted that she and Gunn have talked about a specific role:

"Do you really think I'm going to answer that question. I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

And with that, we can only speculate about who she and Gunn have in mind. We could imagine that Klementieff would be perfect as Zatanna or Carol Ferris or the villains Poison Ivy or Cheetah - but which character would be your favourite?