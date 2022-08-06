Polyphony Digital is teaming up with Dior for Gran Turismo 7 collaboration

HQ

Polyphony Digital has announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the luxury French fashion house Dior, which will see a branded collection appearing in Gran Turismo 7.

As mentioned in the announcement blog post, this will include "new and exclusive Dior racing gear" that can be worn by the player's driver avatar, and also includes a "customised vintage car, the 'De Tomaso Mangusta," which has been designed by Dior's very own artistic director, Kim Jones.

The collaboration will become available in-game on August 25, and you can take a look at everything included in the trailer below.